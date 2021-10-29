(The Center Square) – Massachusetts fishermen worried for their livelihoods and the ocean’s ecology are suing the federal government over an offshore wind project called Vineyard Wind.
The Responsible Offshore Development Alliance (RODA), a coalition of fishing industry associations and fishing companies, recently filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue the federal government, according to a news release. This follows a petition for review filed in the First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals last month, which is pending.
The notice gives the government 60 days to address statutory and regulatory violations RODA asserts the wind project will cause, including violating the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, Clean Water Act and Endangered Species Act, the press release said.
RODA Executive Director Annie Hawkins said the government has not done enough investigation into the effects of offshore wind projects.
“Wind energy development is a brand new industrial ocean activity to the U.S., and it will have environmental impacts over very large areas of the seabed, water column and above the ocean surface,” Hawkins told The Center Square. “Nobody has ever evaluated whether these regional impacts to marine ecology and biodiversity are good tradeoffs for any climate benefits coming from offshore wind.”
In Europe, which led the way in offshore wind energy production, old projects have made a habit of leaving components in or on the seabed permanently, Hawkins said.
Vineyard Wind would be the U.S.’s first offshore wind turbine farm and is set to be located just off the southeastern coast of Massachusetts, Time reported.
Fifty of the fishing outfits who have signed on to the lawsuit work out of the Port of New Bedford, where operations for the construction of the wind farm will be based, the article said.
Fishermen have a greater understanding of the ocean, Hawkins said, and the pace of offshore wind leasing has them “extremely concerned.” She said most natural resource-based activities, including fishing, take into account the sensitive, dynamic nature of the ocean as an interrelated system, but the wind projects are not.
“Offshore wind is permitted as though other ocean activities – and ocean life – are static in space and time,” Hawkins said. “Any considerations to minimize impacts to fishing from the mass-scale offshore wind bonanza occur only at the very end phases of permitting.”
Ecological effects bleed into fishermen’s ability to make a living, Hawkins said.
“There are, of course, financial concerns, about displacement and knock-on effects through the seafood supply chain all the way to the consumer,” she said. “Also, turbines and the associated infrastructure (cables, at-sea electric stations, rock dumping for equipment protection, etc.) pose significant safety risks to fishing crews when they're catching fish or transiting to and from other fishing grounds.”
Hawkins acknowledged a direct conflict between offshore wind and the fishing industry always will exist, but there is room for improvement in their relationship.
“If you can site projects away from important fish habitats and fishing grounds, and conduct really good research on early projects so we're much better informed in the future to make decisions where there is overlap, we'd be in a much better place than we are now,” she said.