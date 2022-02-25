(The Center Square) – Support behind a Massachusetts law allowing municipalities to ban gas in new constructions is growing, but one industry expert says the effort is misguided.
Advanced by Democratic state legislators, House Bill 2167, sponsored by Rep. Tami L. Gouveia, D-14th Middlesex, would confer on local governments the authority to require all new builds and major renovations to be free of any natural gas and use only electricity, S&P Global reported.
Emerson Clauss III, president of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Massachusetts, said consumers who have gas want gas.
“With this legislation, the state is talking about forcing people down to one choice,” Clauss told The Center Square. “Well, one choice is not a choice.”
Clauss said he has told politicians they don't understand the backlash they're going to get if they enforce a gas ban.
This legislative move is intended to support the state’s 2030 and 2050 benchmarks to decarbonize the Commonwealth, and is the latest development in a longstanding effort to shift to all-electric building, S&P Global reported.
But Clauss says the effort is misguided.
“There’s some part of the discussion about electrification that the folks that are super in favor of it want to push it, push it, push it, do not want to talk about where that power is generated from,” he said.
Another problem arises in handing over the ability to make the rules to local governments: patchwork building codes.
“As a guy who works in 17 different municipalities, I don’t want 17 different sets of rules – I really don’t – because all that does is equate to cost,” Clauss said. “If I got more hassle doing permits in this place, and I got to hire an engineer, and I got to do this, the price goes up, it definitely goes up, so it always comes back to that.”
Housing affordability is a problem. As of late 2021, the Bay State’s median home price had jumped 27% in just two years, according to data from the Warren Group, as reported by Boston 25 News.
Referring to the state’s climate goals of building houses that net zero carbon, which this bill works toward, Clauss said he can build a traditional house for $300 per square foot, while a net zero house will cost $800 per square foot.
The bill also has business economic consequences.
For restaurant operators who rely on gas equipment for cooking, it would be a disaster, said Clauss, who used to be in the restaurant business. Not only for the restaurant owners, but for the towns as well, because restaurants would move to another town or be forced to close because they can’t afford to replace their entire kitchen.
Clauss said he is hopeful the state can come to a realistic solution that doesn’t involve a gas ban.
“We could have a natural gas or propane-burning house still meet a HERS rating, and with different things you do with the rest of the structure could also meet or get really close to what they’re aiming for in 2050 with a net-zero house,” he said.