(The Center Square) – A budget surplus coupled with a 1986 Massachusetts law taking effect is providing tax relief to residents.
Officials say Massachusetts has a $1.9 billion surplus following fiscal year 2022, which takes into account $3 billion in automatic tax refunds stemming from Chapter 62F of state law taking effect. Fiscally, $1.4 billion is placed in statutory transfers, which features capital gains transfers to the general fund and another $800 million in supplemental funding appropriated during the fiscal year.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, a policy group advocating for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and accountability, said the announcement shows the state could afford tax relief for state residents.
“As the dust settles following the legislature’s recess for the remainder of the year, it is absolutely clear that the state can afford to deliver the $3 billion in over collections back to taxpayers as well as pass their economic development bill which includes other tax relief measures,” Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said in a release. “It is disappointing that Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka failed to deliver their very modest tax relief package of $500 million and tax rebate program of $500 million, which this report demonstrates is eminently affordable.”
The Department of Revenue, according to the release, reported that $41.105 billion was collected during the fiscal year, a 20.5% growth from fiscal year 2021, and is $6.7 million above tax estimates for fiscal year 2022.
Twice during the fiscal year, according to the release, state officials said higher-than-expected revenue collections forced the state in January 2022 and May 2022 to raise benchmarks and raised the revenue forecast by $3.3 billion, with $3.5 billion brought in by the end of the year.
“After today’s DOR announcement, this settles the matter that legislative leaders questioned if the state could afford both,” Craney said in the release. “Clearly, the state can afford the $3 billion in automatic tax rebates and the legislature’s modest tax package. Speaker Mariano and Senate President Spilka have no more excuses, Massachusetts middle class taxpayers need them to take action and do it now.”
According to the release, the state transferred $1.4 billion of capital gains and sale tax revenue surpluses to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, the School Building Authority, and Stabilization Fund. Additionally, $1.1 billion on revenue excess capital gains tax transfers and another $1.2 billion in excess funds generated a $2.3 billion deposit into the Stabilization Fund, pushing the balance to $6.9 billion.