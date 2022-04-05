(The Center Square) – Eyeing investment in the future of education and the workforce will lead to the demolition of a vacant warehouse, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced.
The governor, joined by MassDevelopment and officials from the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology, announced $650,000 in Brownfields Redevelopment Fund dollars will be utilized to tear down the warehouse to make way for the campus’ Nubian Square.
The project allows the educational institution to expand its student and classroom offerings to prepare students for the workforce, eyeing today’s jobs and the future of work. Nubian Square will be located at 1003-1013 Harrison Ave. in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.
"Today’s announcement highlights the importance of the Commonwealth’s Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, a program that is designed to help reinvigorate blighted sites with new life and purpose,” Baker said in the release. “Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology’s new campus in Nubian Square will revitalize a vacant property into a hub of education, innovation and opportunity that we are proud to support.”
The technical college, according to the release, utilized proceeds to “assess and remediate environmental contamination” at the site and clear the 1.26-acre site for a 68,000 square-foot, three-story educational facility in the neighborhood.
“It is fantastic to have funding partners like MassDevelopment recognize the economic development opportunity inherent in moving Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology to the Harrison Avenue site,” Dr. Aisha Francis, president and chief executive officer of the school, said in the release. “With their partnership, and through the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, we are beginning the public-facing process of creating a 21st century, state-of-the-art campus to serve our students and offer more robust education options to the surrounding community.”
The institute, which was founded in 1908, plans to offer 23 technical education labs for hands-on learning. One of the labs will be on the roof of the facility for solar panels and HVAC instruction. The building will also feature eight general classrooms, meeting and study rooms, a student lounge, success center, and offices for administration.
The new facility, according to the release, permits the school to expand student capacity by 200 students, from 600 to 800. Distance learning will be offered.
According to the release, environmental assessments at the site have detected soil contaminants including polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons and lead, in addition to asbestos and lead being found in the warehouse that has sat vacant for over a decade.
Construction, according to the release, is expected to begin this fall with an anticipated opening of the new facility in 2024.