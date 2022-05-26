(The Center Square) – Lobster industry representatives and conservationists are pondering regulations aimed at protecting right whales, which continue to hamper Massachusetts fishermen causing months of lost income.
Since 2015, lobstermen have had to work around area restrictions prohibiting fishing in gillnet fisheries during the time right whales are often present.
“In Massachusetts, we have over 9,000 square-miles that are closed for the months of February, March and April,” Beth Casoni, executive director of the Massachusetts’ Lobstermen’s Association, told The Center square.
This year the closures were extended by 16 days, she said, resulting in nearly six months of lost income for lobstermen.
“Could you live without a salary for five and a half months?” she asked.
So far, the Bay State has reduced its risk to right whales by 92% through a suite of measures including closures, weak rope, line diameter restrictions and trawling up, Casoni said.
But the industry is still suffering.
"This industry is going to slowly dwindle away because people, young kids or young people, don't want to get into the industry," Tom Reilly, a lifetime lobsterman, said as reported by WCVB. "It costs so much. It's so hard with the regulations."
It gets harder every year, he said.
Casoni points to restrictions he says are too broad that hamper fishing efforts.
Where right whales show up in large numbers, like Cape Cod Bay where over 200 often appear, Casoni acknowledges closures make sense. She takes issue with the same measures applied to areas that see only 10 to 40.
“We have right whales that come here – there’s no hiding or denying it,” she said. “But when you have an area the size of Connecticut closed in southern New England for a few whales that have shown up opportunistically over the last couple of years – to close an area the size of Connecticut – it doesn’t seem warranted based on the data.”
A balance that allows for the survival of both right whales and Massachusetts’ lobster industry is possible, she believes.
“It’s not that we want to see less conservation,” she said. “We want to see smart, surgical conservation measures. So, we don’t want to see this broad-brush approach.”