(The Center Square) – Spending federal funding for major investments in the city is the focus of Mayor Michelle Wu’s first budget.
The mayor announced that $350 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds the city has received are a major aspect of the city’s $3.99 billion budget. Spending will focus on affordable housing, mental health, climate resiliency, early education and child care, arts, and economic opportunities that are designed to close the city’s racial wealth gap.
“In this moment of urgency and opportunity for Boston, our recommended budget ties together our shared resources to set a foundation for the future, connect our communities, and deliver on the details of city services across our neighborhoods,” Wu said in the release. “As we emerge from the pandemic, this budget charts a course towards our brightest future for our children, for our communities, for Boston. I’m so excited to be building that future together.”
While the northeastern city’s budget represents a $216 million growth over the previous year, Wu has proposed using ARPA dollars combined with the $95 million in federal funding the city already received that was earmarked for emergency relief that will benefit residents, small businesses, and a two-year pilot program for free fare on buses.
The budget, according to the release, would spend $206 million for housing stability, affordable homeownership, and financial assistance for first-time generational home purchasers, and construct affordable housing on city-owned parcels of land.
The financial document, if enacted, also contains funding for a pilot program for energy efficiency in triple deckers and other multi-family homes and upgrades to five public housing communities in five areas for air quality, energy efficiency, and health, the release reads.
ARPA funds would also be used for a $34 million economic recovery for Main Street business districts, the expansion of tuition-free community colleges and workforce training programs, in addition to establishing a rent rebate program for commercial spaces.
Wu’s budget would also spend $31.5 million on climate mitigation efforts, including expanding the Green Youth Jobs program, in addition to constructing walking and biking infrastructure in the city, and maintaining tree lines. Funding would also go to propping up the local food systems, and converting the city’s vehicles, and school bus fleet, to all electric.
The spending plan would also include $20 million for arts and culture and an additional $20 million for COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and community engagement efforts. Plus, $18 million would be used to address behavioral health and substance abuse, and $15 million would be allocated to early education workforce and access for the city’s families.
The ARPA proposals were submitted to city council on Monday, according to the release.