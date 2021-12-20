(The Center Square) – The city of Boston is rolling out a new vaccinate mandate.
Mayor Michelle Wu, speaking Monday from the Third Floor Mezzanine of City Hall, rolled out the B Together initiative that will go into effect in January 2022, as the city braces for what the mayor termed as an “expected winter surge of COVID-19 cases.”
B Together will require patrons of indoor dining, including bars and restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment facilities, including sporting events, theaters and concerts, to have patrons show proof of vaccination in order to enter the facilities.
“This step will help increase our vaccination numbers,” Wu said, “which is the best way to keep our communities safe and thriving. Although Boston’s vaccination rates have been high, we continue to see serious disparities by race and by age, allowing omicron and new variants to spread in our communities.
“Vaccines are the most powerful tool fighting this pandemic, once again. They are the most powerful tool to allow us to recover as a city and to truly be together.”
Wu said beginning Jan. 15, 2022, patrons ages 12 and up, along with employees, will be required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Feb. 15, 2022, patrons and employees will have to show proof of two doses, Wu said, and an initiative for children will be coming in March.
Wu said the mandate doesn’t go into effect until the new year to give people time to become vaccinated.
The mandate is designed to protect the community and businesses from the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, the mayor said during the hour-long briefing, citing a rise in the number of new cases and hospitalizations in the past week.
According to the state’s Department of Health, there were 6,345 new confirmed cases reported last week, bringing the total of 933,908 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Data showed there were 725 new probable cases reported, with a total of 113,092 COVID-19 molecular tests administered, showing a 7-day positivity rate of 5.77%.
The state reports there are currently 1,499 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 315 in Intensive Care Units, and 189 patients on ventilators. There were 45 new deaths reported, pushing the state total to 19,406.
Under the mandate, Wu said the city will work with small businesses to provide signage and other pertinent information for enforcing the mandate. City employees who are currently not vaccinated must also follow the guideline.
Wu said more than 90% of “city workers are vaccinated under the current policy,” which requires either vaccination or weekly testing, and the new mandate removes “testing in favor of the science of vaccination.”
Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of Boston Public Health Department, said the city is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, which have increased by more than 60% from two weeks ago.
Beginning this week, Ojikutu said, vaccines will be available at family clinics throughout the city, on-site school clinics at Boston’s public schools will be open through February, and a plan to utilize Fenway Park for vaccinations is in the works.