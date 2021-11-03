(The Center Square) – Boston has a new mayor, and a couple of new firsts in the process.
Democrat Michelle Wu became the first woman and person of color to be elected mayor of Boston, besting opponent Annissa Essaibi George in the race. Wu garnered 63.49% to Essaibi George’s 35.65%, according to unofficial results from the City of Boston’s Department of Elections.
"I came to this city as a homesick college kid," Wu said Tuesday night in her victory speech on Tuesday night, CBS Boston reported. "But as soon as I stepped foot on the red line to Chinatown, tea token in hand, I knew I was home. Thank you, Boston."
Wu, who is a mother of two, is the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and grew up in Chicago before moving to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School.
Leading up to the election, one of Wu’s sons asked whether he could become mayor of Boston, the station reported.
"They have been, and they will someday, again, but not tonight,” Wu said, according to the station. “On this day, Boston elected your mom because from every corner of our city, Boston has spoken. We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone. We are ready to become a Boston that doesn't push people out, but welcomes all who call our city home.”
Essaibi George, who is a Democrat, according to the station, conceded to Wu around 10:15 p.m.
"She is the first woman, the first person of color, and as an Asian American, the first to be elected mayor of Boston," Essaibi George said, according to the station. "I know this is no small feat, you know this is no small feat. I want her to show this city how mothers get it done."
Wu is set to take office Nov. 16 and ran on a platform of making choices as to whether city hall tackles challenges or continues to nibble around the status quo.