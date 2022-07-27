(The Center Square) – Taking additional steps to protect reproductive and gender-affirming care are the focus of a bill headed to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.
The Massachusetts Legislature on Tuesday adopted House Bill 5090, which works to protect and expand reproductive health care and gender-affirming care for in- and out-of-state patients. While abortion was codified under state law in 2020, the bill takes additional steps to protect rights and establish safeguards following last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy, said that it was “more important now than ever” for legislators to ensure the state can serve as a sanctuary for those women in need of reproductive health care.
“As states across the country move to restrict access to abortion, I am incredibly proud of the fact that this legislation ensures that no woman will ever be forced to leave our state to seek reproductive health care services because of grave circumstances during the later stages of their pregnancy,” Mariano said in the release.
The bill, an Act Expanding Protections for Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Care, passed the House with a 137-16 vote, and exited the Senate with a 39-1 vote.
According to the release, the bill gives legal protections to abortion providers, out-of-state patients, and insurance companies, while at the same time widening access to contraceptives and providing that women after 24 weeks of pregnancy won’t have to leave the state to get reproductive health care services.
“There is nothing more important than allowing a pregnant person to make their own health care decisions, in consultation with their physician,” Senate President Karen E. Spilka, D-Ashland, said in the release. “I am proud of the decisive action the Senate took, first in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget and then earlier this month to protect our residents, our providers and the many pregnant or transgender people who may seek the care they deserve in our commonwealth.”
Under the bill, reproductive health and gender-affirming services would be legally protected, and reaffirms those services are secured under the state’s Constitution. The bill would also require insurance coverage for abortion and abortion-related services without facing deductibles, coinsurance, or copayments. In addition, pharmacists across the state will receive an order from the Department of Public Health authorizing the dispensing of emergency contraception.
Out-of-state patients, according to the release, would be protected from lawsuits from providers seeking to penalize health care actions and would also prohibit a justice from issuing a summons for a person receiving those services.