(The Center Square) – A bipartisan bill protecting reproductive care in Massachusetts is headed to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk.
The Senate on Wednesday passed Senate Bill 2996, which is an amendment to House Bill 4956, that is designed to provide protections for providers, residents, and visitors to Massachusetts engaging in legally-protected reproductive and gender-affirming health care.
The Senate passed House Bill 4956 bill with a unanimous 40-0 vote. The House passed the bill in a 136-17 vote on June 29. Democrats have majorities in both chambers.
Under the bill, if enacted, the state would not be permitted to cooperate with other states operating a “bounty-style” anti-abortion and anti-gender-affirming law while at the same time mandating health insurance coverage for abortion and abortion-related care in the state with zero cost-sharing. The bill would also ensure patients have access to emergency contraception while ensuring confidentiality.
“We cannot let other states threaten Massachusetts pregnant and transgender people, or the providers who take care of them,” Senate President Karen E. Spilka, D-Ashland, said in the release. “Massachusetts will not waiver in protecting our residents’ rights. The legislature prepared for the end of Roe v. Wade by passing the ROE Act in 2020, which ensured the continuation of reproductive health care services when we could no longer count on the federal government. Now, we must prepare our commonwealth for the potential further erosion of our rights and protections at the federal level.”
Sen. Cindy F. Friedman, sponsor of Senate Bill 2996, said she filed the legislation in response to the leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson.
The bill, if enacted, would protect doctors, nurses, physician assistants, pharmacists, psychologists, genetic counselors, and social workers from facing legal action from other states while performing their duties in Massachusetts.
Should an out-of-state patient, according to the release, face prosecution in another state for securing legal health care in Massachusetts, that patient can sue that state in Massachusetts court, in an attempt to obtain a judgement, including any damages, expenses, costs, and a reasonable allotment of attorney’s fees.
In addition, the bill would prevent the governor from extraditing an out-of-state resident who received legal health care in Massachusetts, except under federal law or unless the act under the investigation would be an offense in the state. Plus, the courts would be barred from ordering any Massachusetts residents to testify or provide documents for lawsuits and judges can’t issue summons in any case surrounding health care services unless it is a violation of state law.