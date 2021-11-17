(The Center Square) – Massachusetts could see upwards of $9 billion to repair roads and bridges with the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to Congressman Lori Trahan, D-MA.
Geoffrey Beckwith, who serves as executive director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said it’s not hard to find infrastructure around the state that needs repair.
According to Trahan, the state will receive $4.2 billion for road improvements and an additional $1.1 billion for bridge replacements over the next five years.
The bill went to President Joe Biden’s desk Nov. 5, after support from many Democrats and a handful of Republicans, and was signed Tuesday. An estimated $9.08 billion will be carved out for the Bay State according to a breakdown provided by Trahan.
“It’s one of those situations where you can close your eyes, spin around and point and you’re likely pointing to an area of municipal or state infrastructure that needs significant investment,” Beckwith told The Center Square.
The federal government has not passed a significant infrastructure bill in over a decade, he added, saying dilapidation is something Massachusetts residents have been dealing with for a long time.
Critically important areas such as transportation, including roads and bridges, environmental infrastructure like water/sewer and storm water systems, cyber systems, airports and broadband infrastructure are all going to get play, Beckwith said.
He said the economic impact is hard to quantify in terms of jobs created, but if the state doesn’t improve in these areas it will slip behind.
Transportation, he said, is critical for supporting economic growth.
“We all see right now the challenge of supply chains and how supply chain disruption can create shortages or create economic gaps,” Beckwith said. “So, we need a really good and modern transportation system in order to facilitate everything from trucking but also people getting to and from their work.”
Local funding covers roughly a third of the cost for maintaining roads in Massachusetts, according to Beckwith.
“People think Massachusetts is a small state,” he said. “If you took every road in Massachusetts and placed it end over end in a straight line it would wrap around the world, go out to Salt Lake City and then back to Massachusetts. That’s how much we have in the way of roads to maintain.”
He said the federal funding will help close the gap.
Beckwith points out it’s easy to get excited about improvements to visible infrastructure like roads and bridges, but the invisible element like cyber infrastructure often goes unnoticed.
“There are dozens of communities that are in central and western Massachusetts that are really lagging in their capacity to have broadband ubiquitously offered,” he said. “It’s almost impossible for those communities to do economic investment and progress.”
He adds there has been an explosion of cyber infrastructure that is nearly invisible and very vulnerable to cyber security threats.
“We really need to make investments now to keep our IT infrastructure resilient from attacks from bad actors from other parts of the globe: cyber ransomware, attacks to slow down gasoline delivery systems and natural gas delivery,” he said. “There have been all sorts of attacks on our public IT infrastructure.”
Beckwith is excited because both the visible and invisible pieces have been addressed.