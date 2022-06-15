(The Center Square) – Volunteer fire departments throughout Massachusetts will be receiving state funding, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The governor announced that nearly $90,000 in grants will be distributed to 35 communities via the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program to help local departments combat wildfires safely and effectively.
The program, according to a release, is run through the Department of Conservation and Recreation through a competitive grant program specifically for nonprofit rural departments or those departments serving towns with less than 10,000 residents.
“The Volunteer Fire Assistance Program provides valuable funding that aids the commonwealth’s local call and volunteer fire departments throughout Massachusetts,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card said in the release. “The Baker-Polito administration is committed to supporting our local public safety crews and understands how important this support is, especially in small, rural areas where resources can serve as a lifeline by enabling training opportunities and the purchasing of necessary emergency fire equipment.”
Funding is earmarked for volunteer firefighters for training and prevention classes, in addition to buying supplies and new equipment to protect the state’s forestlands, according to the release.
The program has received authorization from the Cooperative Forestry Assistance Act of 1978, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service provides the funding, the release reads. Funding for the program is administered by the Department of Conservation and Recreation and features a 50% reimbursement requirement and a maximum amount a community can receive is $3,000.
Peru, Plainfield, Sunderland, Sutton, Tisbury, Wales and Windsor fire departments will all receive the full $3,000 in grant funding.
“The Department of Conservation and Recreation relies on partnerships with municipalities to protect our state’s forests and open spaces and keep residents and visitors safe,” DCR Acting Commissioner Stephanie Cooper said in the release. “The VFA Program grants are a great way to demonstrate our appreciation of our local fire departments as they work to prevent and manage fires, as well as safeguarding the public, important infrastructure, and our natural resources.”
To qualify for the program, according to the release, fire departments are required to consist of 80% call or volunteer firefighters, be recognized by the state, and compliant with the National Incident Management System.