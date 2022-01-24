(The Center Square) – Gov. Charlie Baker is poised to file legislation that would benefit transportation infrastructure across the state.
If enacted, Baker’s $200 million Chapter 90 Local Transportation funding bill would make dollars available to the state’s 351 cities and towns to improve transportation infrastructure while addressing needs within their own communities.
“As former local officials, Lt. Governor [Karen] Polito and I pledged to be strong partners with cities and towns throughout our administration, and with these proposed investments in our cities and towns and local infrastructure, we are proud to sustain that commitment,” Baker said in the release. “The budget proposals we have filed throughout our time in office kept our promise to cities and towns to increase local aid funding consistent with the growth in state tax revenue, and we have consistently filed for additional Chapter 90 funds to make critical improvements for local roads and bridges.”
According to the release, the funding request Baker is making to the legislature would complement a $31.5 million increase in unrestricted funding including in the governor’s fiscal 2023 budget proposal.
The funding, if enacted, would be available to local cities and towns for fiscal 2023, according to the release.
“The Baker-Polito Administration continues to focus on supporting cities and towns by providing critical resources through the Chapter 90 program and through increases in local aid,” said Administration and Finance Secretary Michael J. Heffernan in the release. “We are proud to once again request these important resources which give municipalities the tools they need to effectively improve their communities.”
Speaking to the Massachusetts Municipal Association at its annual meeting Saturday, Polito announced the fiscal 2023 budget proposal would include $1.2 billion for unrestricted government aid, a $31.5 increase over the previous year, according to the release.
“The Chapter 90 funding program is a lifeline for municipalities as they manage and maintain their roadways and bridges.” Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said in the release. “Additionally, the Baker/Polito Administration has created and funded municipal programs like the Complete Streets Funding Program, Shared Streets and Spaces, Municipal Small Bridge, Municipal Pavement and Local Bottleneck Reduction, which have not only provided a generational investment directly to communities but helped repair and modernize the transportation network of the Commonwealth.”
Funding, according to the release, would be awarded to municipalities using a formula that includes population, road miles, and employment factors.