(The Center Square) – Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito urged Massachusetts legislators to act swiftly on their $3.5 billion economic development bill.
Baker, Polito and other members of their administration went before the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies on May 9 and discussed the legislation they filed last month.
The legislation, which is encapsulated in House Bill 4720, proposes investments into all 351 of Massachusetts’ cities and towns. The bill has been dubbed FORWARD, an acronym for Future Opportunities for Resiliency, Workforce and Revitalized Downtowns.
The lion’s share of the funding – $2.3 billion – would be sourced from federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars; the remaining $1.2 billion would be covered through capital bond authorizations.
As he combed through the assorted infrastructure projects, downtown revitalization efforts, clean energy investments and housing initiatives, Baker pointed out large-scale challenges – including supply chain delays – and asked legislators to promptly consider the bill.
“We need to take advantage of the federal resources now, before the clock runs out,” Baker said, pointing to the 2024 deadline for appropriating ARPA funds. “We believe we need to act now. Regardless of COVID, a lot of these projects take time.”
Baker described FORWARD as a means to move Massachusetts in a post-pandemic environment. He said the current realities are included in the plan.
“The supply chain challenges are real, the labor challenges are real, inflation is real,” Baker said. “(FORWARD) has the ability to have a transformative effect on every area of the commonwealth.”
Polito, in her testimony, offered similar sentiments as she reviewed the various factors in play.
“There’s this unique opportunity to put all of these resources to work,” she said. “We have a pipeline of projects that these counties have prioritized.”
During a question-and-answer session, Baker delved deeper into the housing component of the bill, which would allocate $270 million toward incentivizing the effort across the state through affordable rental housing production and rehabilitation, public housing, climate resilient improvements and similar efforts.
“We are so under-housed, relative to where we were 30 or 40 years ago,” Baker said. “This one, for us, is an existential crisis.”
After hearing from Baker, Polito and other members of their administration for an hour, the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies launched into a lengthy public testimony period that spanned nearly five hours.
Committee members heard from dozens of mayors and municipal administrators and issue-specific advocates. Many of the speakers spoke favorably of FORWARD.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said HB 4720 would help the city move forward with its development plans for the years ahead.
“Time is of the essence. Mayors not only have to act for today, but plan for tomorrow,” Sarno said. “Predictability is extremely important, as far as moving development forward.”
Several of the speakers did share reservations of some of the specific proposals in the Baker-Polito bill.
Meg Mainzer-Cohen, president and executive director of the Boston-based Back Bay Association, took aim at a proposal to sell the Hynes Convention Center and appropriate the sale proceeds to affordable housing.
“This is not our first time at the ‘sell the Hynes’ rodeo,” Mainzer-Cohen said. “People come to the Back Bay because it is such a popular destination. I encourage all of you to slow this train down. The Hynes has been an essential player in our neighborhood. At this point, we’re asking for further review of this.”