(The Center Square) – Controlling health care costs and strengthening access to the Massachusetts' health-care system are key components of a bill filed by the Baker administration.
The governor announced Tuesday afternoon that he filed “An Act Investing in the Future of Our Health” that features increased investments in behavioral health and primary care while at the same time creating a spending target for health care providers and payers.
“Over the past two years, the Commonwealth’s health-care workers stepped up to the plate and demonstrated the strengths of our health-care system,” Baker said in a release. “But the pandemic also shed light on structural, underlying challenges, many of which we proposed addressing with our 2019 legislation.”
Baker said by increasing investments in behavioral health care and other areas it will keep “people healthier in the long term.”
According to the release, the bill, if enacted, would control health-care costs by addressing variables that drive spending. The bill would also improve access to high-quality care.
The bill features components of similar legislation filed by Baker in 2019. The new bill “incorporates lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The bill would work to increase investments in primary care and behavioral health with the introduction of a state-wide target that would address underinvestment, especially for individuals that has been underserved for decades.
Health-care providers and payers under the bill would be required to increase spending by 30% over three years on primary care and behavioral health. The increased spending would be a $1.4 billion investment and improving “front door access to services.”
While the bill requires increased spending, the spending targets can be reached with increased rates to primary care and behavioral health providers, expand networks, extended hours, and additional telehealth services.
The bill would also work to reinforce parity requirements in behavioral health coverage, while encouraging workforce development and sustainability, along with timely access to emergency care.
Under the bill, 20% of the funds in the Primary Care and Behavioral Health Equity Trust Fund would be used for grants for high public-payer providers in target equity communities, according to the release. The fund is designed to increase access to health care services while leveling inequities in the system.
The bill would also use a multi-faceted approach to address costs and increase affordability for individuals and small businesses.
In addition, the bill will set default payment rates of reimbursement to health care providers would pay to out-of-network providers for services, which would remove the patient from any payment disputes.
The bill would also increase accountability to drug manufacturers to address rising costs in pharmacies and spending growth. Under the bill, drug manufacturers would be accountable for higher costs, penalties would be imposed on excessive increases, and a new oversight authority for pharmacy benefit manager would be put into place.
The bill also addresses merged market reforms that would ensure individuals and small business owners are able to have access to affordable insurance coverage options.
Under the bill, if enacted, licensing and scope of practice standards would be updated to promote access to high-quality care. In addition, the state would be permitted to enter into the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact that would allow health care professionals to practice in multiple states.
Telehealth and urgent care would also be addressed under the bill, according to the release, to decrease barriers and widen telehealth use.