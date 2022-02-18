(The Center Square) – Gov. Charlie Baker filed his fiscal year 2022 Supplemental Budget proposal, recommending $2.4 billion in appropriations.
The governor released the document Friday afternoon, which calls for $1.6 billion in spending but would rely on surplus revenues through the first half of the fiscal year.
The supplemental budget proposal, according to the release, calls for investments in child care, human services, housing, climate change preparedness, and local infrastructure.
“Massachusetts remains in a strong fiscal position, which enables us to use surplus fiscal year 2022 revenues to sustain our efforts to respond to COVID-19 and invest in areas like early education, human services, housing and more,” Baker said. “Thanks to our careful management of state finances in partnership with the Legislature and the resilience of our economy, revenues continue to exceed projections, making Massachusetts well-positioned to make these investments.”
The governor’s spending bill, if enacted, would help stabilize childcare providers, special education schools, and human services providers to ensure those services are available to residents in need. The spending plan takes into consideration enrollment and fluctuations in utilization caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor’s bill would use $450 million to extend the Commonwealth Cares for Children grants for childcare providers through the next fiscal year, according to the release. It would also provide $140 million for special education to address direct care and clinical staffing needs in an effort to ensure schools are able to provide residential and day education services in a safe manner. The program would benefit 7,000 children ranging in ages between 3 and 21.
Baker’s supplemental budget calls for $401 million for rate enhancements for human service providers and investments in Home & Community Based Services, with $346 million in federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the efforts.
The plan recommends $100 million be used for matching grants for youth-focused nonprofit groups that will support the construction and renovation of facilities for youth throughout the state. It also calls for $60 million to be used for rental assistance through the Rental Assistance for Families in Transition program. Another $8.4 million would be used for short-term assistance to families who fostered children during the pandemic, benefiting 4,500 families caring for 6,700 children.
According to the release, the budget also requests $700 million for the public health response to the pandemic for rapid tests, surveillance testing in care facilities, administering monoclonal antibody treatments, maintaining vaccination sites, and ensuring staffing in health care facilities.
Micheal J Heffernan, the Baker administration’s Finance secretary, said the surplus the state has built “reflects the continued strength” of the state’s economy to address “critical areas of need.”
For infrastructure, the bill would ask for $100 million for Chapter 90 distribution, $100 million to aid cities and towns to repair roads, and an additional $150 million to fund climate change resiliency efforts.