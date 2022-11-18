(The Center Square) – A potential $139 million supplemental budget to address emergency housing has been filed in Massachusetts.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker filed the fiscal document Friday afternoon, which is designed to address emergency temporary shelter needs in the state. The document targets funding and policy changes that are designed to provide resources to expand capacity in response to an increased need in state services. The increased need stems from an influx of migrant entries into the state tied to federal immigration policy.
“Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system provides support for thousands of families each year, but a recent uptick in new migrant arrivals, coupled with a strained housing market have led to a need for greater capacity across the system,” Baker said in a release. “These expanded resources will help us quickly and effectively address this humanitarian crisis, especially as we enter the winter months.”
According to the release, the funding will be mixed with $20 million that was provided in the recently signed economic development bill, which was also designed to help immigrants and refugees. The funding in the new supplemental budget will be earmarked for immediate needs that multiple agencies are facing regarding the issue.
Of the funding, $73 million, according to the release, will be used to expand capacity at shelters, including provisioning more than 1,300 additional shelter units along with shelter provider rate increases.
An additional $20 million, according to the release, will create and maintain a temporary central intake center that will gives families space in their first days in the state in a shelter for case management services and other intake assessments.
The remaining $37 million, according to the release, will be directed to placing new students in local schools through the end of fiscal year 2024.
“This supplemental spending proposal will provide the state with resources urgently needed to respond to increasing demand in the emergency shelter system," Administration and Finance Secretary Michael J. Heffernan said in the release. “The commonwealth has sufficient revenues to finance these appropriations and measures in fiscal year 2023, and we hope to see this legislation quickly acted upon to ensure we are able to continue providing critical services and shelter to all families in need in Massachusetts."
Policy changes featured in the bill, according to the release, would enable the state to quickly and efficiently address the increased need for emergency temporary shelters. It would also allow the state, in consultation with local school districts, to enroll students from state-placed families to address an increase in student enrollment.
Additionally, the bill, according to the release, would refile a request for $9.2 million in funding for the Registry of Motor Vehicles. The funding would be used to utilize the Work and Family Mobility Act to allow hiring personnel to ensure staffing needs are met due to the anticipated increase for vehicle services.