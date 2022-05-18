(The Center Square) – Using Massachusetts tax revenues and a budget surplus due to an influx of federal dollars, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has filed his supplemental budget.
The governor announced Wednesday afternoon that the $1.7 billion fiscal year 2022 supplemental budget would provide for investments in transportation, housing, environmental infrastructure, economic development, child care, and education initiatives is now in the hands of the Legislature.
“Unprecedented Fiscal Year 2022 revenues afford us this opportunity to make targeted investments in some of the commonwealth’s most pressing areas of need,” Baker said in a release. “With rising prices due to inflation, ongoing supply chain issues, and other pandemic-related delays impacting both the time and cost it takes to complete projects, it is critically important that we act quickly to ensure that we are able to maximize the impact of these surplus tax dollars for the citizens of Massachusetts and expedite our response to critical needs.”
According to the release, the spending bill stands on tax revenues that exceeded benchmarks for the fiscal year at $4.23 billion at the end of April. With the increased influx of tax revenue, Baker has set a $37.666 billion benchmark for the fiscal year for tax revenue collection.
The announcement of the filing, according to the release, took place in Salem, where the second offshore wind port in the state will be constructed. The bill, coincidentally, would direct $100 million to ports in Salem, New Bedford, and Somerset. The dollars will aid infrastructure improvements with the goal of making the state a global leader in the offshore wind sector and a hub for the industry.
The supplemental budget, according to the release, would send $235 million for transportation projects and another $200 million for Cape Cod water and sewer infrastructure efforts. In addition, $100 million would be allotted to Salem, New Bedford, and Somerset ports.
The fiscal document, according to the release, prioritizes the infusion of more than $9.5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the next five years. The funding will also help the state attain matching grants for proposed investments in the MassTRAC infrastructure bond bill that is part of the fiscal year 2023-27 Capital Investment Plan.
“The unprecedented nature of Fiscal Year 2022 revenues will allow the Commonwealth to continue building our stabilization fund balance while making the critical investments proposed in this supplemental budget to fund infrastructure and spur economic development,” Secretary of Administration and Finance Michael J. Heffernan said in the release. “We look forward to working with the Legislature to deliver on the important investments laid out in this responsible and thoughtful bill.”
The supplemental budget, according to the release, calls for $150 million in funding for higher education campus improvements at the Mass College of Art and UMass Dartmouth and $55 million for childcare.
Additionally, the legislation would work to bring Chapter 70 up to date, which is the school finance law. The proposal would create early college for high school students and provide for more innovative pathways in the Foundation Budget.