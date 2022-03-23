(The Center Square) – A new grant program designed to train workers to give them the skills necessary to be hired into the workforce has been launched, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The Republican leader announced the HireNow program, which will provide $4,000 in an employee program that is aimed to boost hiring even as labor force participation rates remain lower than levels prior to COVID-19.
“Our administration is focused on supporting Massachusetts’ economic growth and getting more people back to work, and the HireNow program is one more tool at our disposal to meet employers’ workforce needs and grow our labor force,” Baker said in the release. “The flexible funds from this program will be distributed to employers quickly to help them with training costs, tuition support and other needs. We are grateful to our partners in the Legislature for allocating the ARPA funds necessary to make this program happen.”
Funding for the program, according to Baker, came through the Legislature with the appropriation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
HireNow is expected to aid employers in rapidly hiring workers and get them trained and back to work, according to the release. Funds can be used to cover training costs or used as signing bonuses for new employees.
According to the release, the program will be open to employers in the state, both those for profit and nonprofit, but will not permit participation from federal, state, and municipal governments.
The announcement was made at LabCentral, according to the release, which plans to hire lab operators and other administrative and technical staff team members using HireNow funds through the end of the year to train workers.
The program was designed to help employers overcome hiring challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently reported, according to the release, that more than 85,000 workers are missing from the labor force as compared to before the pandemic hit.
In Massachusetts, job postings have increased 20% when compared to before the pandemic and in the state there are more than 200,000 open jobs, the release reads.
The program, according to the release, will expand on job recruitment efforts from local workforce investment boards. The effort is being supported with $50 million in ARPA funds.
"We are excited to add HireNow to our growing number of grant programs that aim to close job and equity gaps across the Commonwealth," Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said in the release. "We hope these funds will encourage employers to expand their hiring strategy to include those with potential for learning and growing on the job, over a direct-skills match, as this will widen the candidate pool and help both jobseekers and businesses."
According to the release, employers who are in good standing with the Department of Unemployment Assistance and Department of Revenue obligations will be able to submit applications for training. Employers wishing to participate in the program must preregister with Mass.gov/HireNow by submitting employer information.
Employers, according to the release, will be able to apply for funding for each employee who remains employed for 60 days to submit a final application to receive the funding. The purpose of the funds will be approved by the state when reviewing the final application.
Employees must be performing work in a position for not less than 30 hours per week and must be state residents and employed in the state, the release reads. Employees are to be paid not less than $14.25 per hour and the maximum amount is $42.50 per hour. Employers will be limited to $400,000 in the program.