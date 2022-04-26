(The Center Square) – Increasing the number of high school students participating in college courses to earn credit was the highlight of a roundtable discussion at Bristol County, Massachusetts high school, the governor's office says.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Education Secretary James Peyser visited with students and teachers on Monday at B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River to discuss the Early College program.
“Early College programs help boost college enrollment for students who may not have been on a path to college, and help them succeed after graduation,” Baker said in the release. “These unique programs give students, many times first-generation students, confidence – and an advantage – on college campuses.”
The Early College Program, Baker said, is a statewide effort that works to increase the number of high school students who are enrolled in college courses to earn credit at no cost before high school graduation.
In March, according to the release, grants totaling more than $1.3 million were administered to high schools to support or expand the program.
“This program opens doors and creates opportunities for so many students which might not have otherwise existed for them,” Polito said in the release. “Our administration remains committed to providing students from every corner of the Commonwealth the skills and education necessary to succeed in the classroom, workforce and beyond.”
The program was launched in 2017, according to the release, and Baker’s fiscal year 2023 proposed budget earmarks a $7.3 million increase in funding for the program. The annual allocation to the program is more than $18 million.
As of the 2021-22 school year, 5,400 students across the state are enrolled in early colleges through 50 high schools, according to the release. The state’s Executive Office of Education anticipated 8,700 students will be enrolled in the program by the 2024-25 academic year.
According to the release, in 2019 there were 76% of the students enrolled in the program who went to college following graduation compared to just 55% of those students who were not in the program.
“Early College has created a shift in the educational experience for thousands of high school students and has shown to improve their level of engagement in their other high school courses,” Peyser said in the release. “The majority of Early College students meet MassCore college readiness curriculum requirements while also successfully completing credit-bearing college courses.”