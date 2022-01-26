(The Center Square) – Gov. Charlie Baker, speaking to the Legislature for his final State of the State address, said Massachusetts has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and has set the course for a comeback.
The governor said that over the past two years, the state was tested and “time and time again you have adjusted, and you have responded.”
Baker championed an unemployment rate sitting below 4%, the lowest since the pandemic began in March 2020, and over a half million jobs that have been added back to the economy factoring into the state’s current economic standing.
“And because of all you’ve done, and all we’ve done together, I can stand here tonight and say the state of our Commonwealth remains strong,” Baker said. “As we enter the new year, there are many important opportunities to build on the collaborative work we’ve done over the past seven.”
Baker said when he took office in 2015, his administration inherited a $1 billion budget deficit and “a depleted Rainy Day Fund.”
“Over the next seven years, we never spent more than we took in,” Baker said. “Increased local aid to schools and communities. Cut taxes for working families. Invested hundreds of millions of dollars alongside billions of dollars of private sector investments in housing, downtown development, waterfront and port operations, and job-creating business expansions.”
The governor said the Rainy Day Fund has grown to $5 billion, “among the largest safety nets in the country.”
Baker said in his final year in office, his administration will work to allocate federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The governor touted investments in housing, health care, skills training, cultural investments, small business support, and water and sewer improvements across the state, putting those dollars to work for the benefit of the people.
“We know there is much to do, and we need to move quickly,” Baker said.
Baker said he will soon file a transportation bond bill to “ensure we get the full benefit of the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
Fiscal discipline, Baker said, has made it possible for the state to make strategic decisions regarding tax fairness and being in a competitive position.
“The pandemic has proven that we now live in a new world where people have more flexibility about where they live and work,” Baker said.
The governor said over the coming weeks he will seek “several tax breaks” in his budget proposal in an effort to help struggling families make ends meet amid rising inflation.
Baker said his budget proposals will seek to double the tax break for children and dependents and ask lawmakers to eliminate income taxes “for the lowest paid 230,000 taxpayers” in the state.
“Instead of paying income taxes, these people should be able to use their earnings to pay for necessities, like food, housing, and transportation,” Baker said.
The governor said he would also work to give renters a “bigger tax break” on their monthly payments, and also ask the legislature to give the state’s senior citizen population a break on property taxes and make estate tax more competitive.”
Baker said that over the past few years, the people of Massachusetts have been asked to do a lot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's time for us to invest in Massachusetts families,” Baker said. “To give them back some of the tax revenue they created through their hard work.