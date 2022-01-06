(The Center Square) – The chairman of the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board has been appointed to serve out the remaining term for Suffolk County district attorney, Gov. Charlie Baker announced.
In a news release, the governor said he has appointed Kevin R. Hayden to fill the vacancy created by Rachel Rollins, who will be sworn in Monday as new U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.
Hayden will move into the office on Monday and will serve until a new district attorney is elected in November and sworn into office. Hayden possesses more than 25 years of experience in the law field and previously served more than a decade in the office.
“Kevin Hayden is a dedicated public servant with a proven record of commitment to equitable justice and community engagement, and I am confident he will serve the families of Suffolk County as a respectful, collaborative and compassionate partner as District Attorney,” Baker said in the release. “A veteran of the District Attorney’s Office, where he led the Safe Neighborhood Initiative Unit and devoted himself to leading community-based violence prevention outreach and programming, Chairman Hayden is equipped with the experience and knowledge necessary to serve in this role.”
Since 2015, Hayden has been on the state’s Sex Offender Registry Board, where he has led the agency and worked with other arms of state government to ensure the successful completion of the board’s mission. He was appointed as the board’s acting executive and general counsel in 2013.
Prior to that, according to the release, he served in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office for more than a decade. He led the Safe Neighborhoods Initiative Unit, working with local, state, and federal partners to focus on curtailing violence through prevention programs while instituting programs for at-risk youth, victim and witness services, and re-entry efforts.
“I started 25 years ago as a young prosecutor right here in Suffolk County,” Hayden said in the release. “Over the years it has remained the desire of my heart to serve and protect our many diverse communities. So it’s truly my distinct honor and privilege to be called home by the Governor through this appointment."
Hayden was awarded the Brian J. Honan Award for Excellence in his role as chairman for excellence in the courtroom and dedication to the county in 2006. He also served as assistant district attorney for the Anti-Gang Unit, the Homicide Response Team, the Juvenile Unit and for Boston Municipal Court.