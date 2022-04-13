(The Center Square) – A pair of programs will pump more than $280 million into Massachusetts' public colleges and universities, Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The governor announced Wednesday afternoon the funding that will be used to modernize buildings and further push curriculums in the science, technology, education, and math programs to give students the skills they need.
“The investments we are announcing today will help our public colleges and universities better educate and train the workforce of tomorrow,” Baker said in a release. “The overarching goal of these investments is to modernize campus facilities to support STEM instruction, ensuring students graduate from college with skills to be ready to compete in high-demand fields.”
Massachusetts’s four public colleges and universities will receive $120 million to renovate and expand buildings at Salem State University, Massasoit Community College, Springfield Technical College, and the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Each $30 million.
The funding, according to the release, will also support STEM classes to give students the skills necessary in key jobs in the state. The state anticipates enrollment to increase by more than 2,000 students.
A new $165 million program, according to the release, will be used to help higher education campuses upgrade infrastructure through the Critical Building Infrastructure Program over a span of five years. Four awards totaling $60 million will be supporting projects at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Northern Essex Community College, Berkshire Community College, and Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
Wednesday’s funding announcements, according to the release, comes on the heels of the $250 million already committed for small, but critical, repairs to be conducted over the next five years at college campuses.
“All four of these major projects address critical workforce and economic development priorities in their regions for high growth STEM majors and occupations,” said Education Secretary James Peyser. “And the UMass Dartmouth project will be the first project undertaken as part of our strategy to address critical building infrastructure needs at all of our public higher education campuses over the next five years.”
The state’s investment will leverage local contributions, bringing the total investments to $242 million for the four major projects. The state funds are available through An Act Providing for Capital Facility Repairs and Improvements for the Commonwealth, a $3.9 billion capital bond bill passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor in 2018.
The projects will help the colleges and universities boost enrollment in high-demand STEM programs, and three projects will expand enrollment capacity in nursing and health sciences programs, which will assist the Commonwealth in supporting a pipeline of new talent for an essential workforce impacted by the pandemic.
At Massasoit Community College, funding will be used for comprehensive renovations to buildings in the science and liberal arts studies and will feature overhauls of science labs and expanding classrooms. The college will use $30 million in state funds for the $41 million project, according to the release.
Salem State University will use funding to change the campus’ footprint by selling the South Campus and performing upgrades to health care and STEM classrooms. The project carries an $84 million price tag, with $54 million coming from the university and private donations.
Springfield Technical College will use $30 million in state funds mixed with $11 million in investments from the college to move the School of Health and Patient Simulation into a more suitable location.
At the University of Massachusetts Lowell, the $75 million project will use $45 million committed by the university to update and improve the size of lab spaces and enrollment capacities in biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, chemistry, physics, and civil and environmental engineering.
Funding allotted to the New Critical Building Infrastructure Program will be used for building upgrades, including HVAC systems, elevator repairs, and upgrading buildings to become more energy efficient.