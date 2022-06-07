(The Center Square) – Legislation that would create new protections for victims of sexual and domestic abuse was the focus of a Monday roundtable, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The governor, along with state and local officials, advocates and law enforcement officials, addressed issues within the legal system and how his bills, an Act to Protect Victims of Crimes and the Public and an Act Relative to the Harmful Distribution of Sexually Explicit Visual Materials, would change how those crimes are handled by law enforcement and the courts.
Both bills would create protections for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, assault and battery, and the distribution of illicit images and other crimes.
“As public officials, offering survivors – including children – basic rights and protections so that they feel safe and supported throughout the legal process should be our top priority,” Baker said in a release. “The current system is failing survivors and their families, and it is imperative that we deliver these common sense measures on their behalf.”
Quinn said the changes contained within the legislation are “common sense changes” to the state’s current dangerousness statute and that it was “imperative” to add more serious crimes to the law.
He added that the changes proposed in the legislation would not impact a defendant’s rights to due process.
“They simply make it fairer for victims, and the administration of justice,” he said. “The proposed amendments to the statute make it more equitable by focusing on the facts of a case and the defendant’s prior criminal record in determining someone’s dangerousness.”
An Act to Protect Victims of Crimes and the Public, according to the release, was first filed in 2018 but this version calls for the expansion of the list of offenses that give grounds for dangerousness hearings. The legislation would also close loopholes at the beginning and end portions of the criminal process. Currently, laws limit, or prevent, any effective action to address safety issues.
Lowney said the legislation would provide “enhanced tools” when it comes to sharing “clear, consistent information that is essential” for the personal safety of victims while allowing them the opportunity to make “well-informed decisions” while facing trauma.
The bill, according to the release, would enhance judges' ability to execute any pretrial conditions by allowing police to detain those who violate such orders and conditions. Under current law, the courts must issue a warrant for anyone violation pretrial conditions to be arrested.
According to the release, the legislation would also add sexual abuse crimes and those representing threatened or potential violence to the list of offenses that would draw a dangerousness hearing. It also adds the defendant’s criminal history for calling for a dangerousness hearing.
The other legislation, an Act Relative to the Harmful Distribution of Sexually Explicit Visual Materials, which was originally filed in 2017, calls for closing loopholes in current statues, in addition to creating penalties, for those who distribute sexually explicit images, or video, without a person’s consent. It also gives judges the power to ensure those images are permanently destroyed.