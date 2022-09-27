(The Center Square) – Fourteen high schools in Massachusetts will benefit from Skills Capital Grants.
Funding totaling $24 million will be distributed to schools around the state, Gov. Charlie Baker said, that will help schools update labs and expand student enrollment in programs that give career education.
“Since taking office, our administration has made significant investments through the Skills Capital Grant program to help more young people and adults gain the education, training and skills necessary for successful careers in rapidly growing industry sectors,” Baker said in a release. “We are proud of the impact these grants have had on both students’ educations and their futures in the Massachusetts workforce.”
The announcement was made by Baker at Westfield Technical Academy, according to the release, where students study in the advanced manufacturing and culinary arts programs. The school will utilize more than $1 million to update advanced manufacturing and electrical instruction labs and create a Career Technical Initiative program.
Schools receiving grants, according to the release, will use funds over the next two years to add career education programs in an effort to give students additional learning opportunities for both high school students and adult learners. The grants, over a span of five years, will affect 10,000 students studying in 38 programs.
“Upgrading equipment and providing hands-on learning experiences ensures that our students – both young people and adults – graduate with vital skills and knowledge,” Education Secretary James Peyser said in a release. “Through the Skills Capital Grants, thousands of young people and adults have been provided with educational opportunities to be successful in high-demand careers that are growing in the commonwealth.”
Funding, according to the release, stems from the Act Relative to Immediate COVID-19 Recovery Needs, which was ratified by the Legislature and signed by the governor. The fiscal document includes $100 million for capital improvements for high schools and career and technical education centers.
Over the past seven years, the program has doled out more than $153 million through 391 grants in the state.
The program, according to the release, was originally designed to upgrade equipment and technology and vocational high schools but has since been expanded to meet the needs of the local workforce by training students and adults.
Of the grant awards, according to the release, Diman Regional Vocational Technical School in Fall River will receive $2.5 million to renovate its advanced manufacturing and dental assistance lab space. Nashoba Valley Technical High School in Westford will receive $2.5 million to expand lab space in the electrical and veterinary science programs to increase enrollment.