(The Center Square) – Grants that will benefit municipalities and schools across Massachusetts have been awarded, Lt. Gov. Karen Polito said.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced $13 million in Community Compact Grants will support 86 entities within the Municipal Fiber grant program. The funds are to be used to construct or complete municipal fiber networks to create efficient management of information technology infrastructure while creating opportunities to progress economies of scale through bandwidth purchases and other security programs.
“The delivery of government services, from public safety response to data security, is increasingly reliant upon strong and cohesive internet infrastructure,” Baker said in a release. “This new Community Compact Cabinet program is the latest example of our administration’s commitment to partnering with cities and towns to better serve residents, and we are proud to support their efforts to strengthen their municipal networks.”
Polito, who chairs the Community Compact Cabinet, said the grants will rapidly change the landscape of information technology and associated supporting infrastructure for communities and the government to better serve residents.
According to the release, the Municipal Fiber program was created within the fiscal year 2022 Capital Investment Plan. The state allotted $3 million to the program in the financial document, with another $10 million coming from capital reserves to fulfill the grant program. Plus, municipalities and schools must provide a 5% local match to the efforts.
Administration and Finance Secretary Michael Heffernan said the grants will aid towns in taking care of their IT infrastructure needs that will result in long-term cost savings.
Taunton, according to the release, is set to receive $190,000. The funds will be used to widen the city’s existing fiber network. The move will improve security and resilience of the town’s water distribution network to stem cyber and environmental threats.
Other grants awarded, according to the release, include $459,672 for Rockport, Gloucester, and Essex to complete a regionalization of shared broadband services, backing up public safety functions, and lowering costs for the three entities to eliminate duplications in the system.
In Essex County, $300,000 will be awarded to tie together a high-speed fiber network to connect Danvers, Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Middleton, Topsfield and Manchester-By-The-Sea, in addition to connecting the network to the North Shore Regional 911 Centers in Middleton.