(The Center Square) – More than 1 million at-home COVID-19 tests will be made available in the coming weeks, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said.
The governor announced late Monday that additional iHealth Labs OTC free at-home rapid antigen tests will be distributed to eight of the largest food banks in the state in an effort to expand access to state residents who may not be able to acquire tests through traditional methods.
The Executive Office of Health and Human Services is working in partnership with the Office of Preparedness and Emergency Management on the initiative, according to the release.
“As part of our public health toolkit, the administration is committed to increasing access to convenient at home COVIID-19 tests for our residents,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said in the release. “Partnering with these trusted community organizations is the right thing to do to ensure that individuals facing financial hardship and food insecurity have easy access to getting these tests.”
The test kits, according to the release, will be made available at the Greater Boston Food Bank, Worcester County Food Bank, The Food Bank of Western MA, Merrimack Valley Food Bank, Community Servings, Daily Table, Food for Free, and About Fresh.
“The Greater Boston Food Bank is thrilled to partner with the Baker-Polito administration in the distribution of COVID-19 rapid tests by lending our operations and logistical expertise, and extensive network,” Catherine D’Amato, president and CEO, said in the release. “The strength of our network lies in the 600 trusted community partners we work with who are embedded in 190 cities and towns across Eastern Massachusetts and serving those with the least amount of resources. Access to rapid tests will be greatly appreciated by the hundreds of thousands of individuals they serve.”
Test kits, according to the release, will be delivered this week. The food banks serve more than 850,000 residents monthly through the more than 570 food pantries in the state. The distribution comes after the 10 million tests that have already been doled out.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on food insecurity in the state, and as food prices have risen with family budget strains, the food banks have been able to serve more residents, according to the release.
Food pantries, in conjunction with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, have made food accessible to low-income residents, according to the release.
The at-home tests, according to the release, quickly and easily test for COVID-19. Tests will also be purchased by towns and residents can order online or visit local pharmacies to acquire the tests.