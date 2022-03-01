(The Center Square) – Residents in need of home heating assistance who don’t qualify for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program are receiving funds through another program.
Maura Healey, the state's attorney general, announced that the Residential Energy Assistance Grant program has awarded $600,000 to organizations throughout the state, who will then distribute those funds to needy families as part of a two-year grant program.
“With rising energy rates, extreme cold spells, and the ongoing public health crisis, thousands of households across Massachusetts need help more than ever to pay their heating bills and to make ends meet,” Healey said in the release. “I’m grateful that this grant program will provide families with the financial support they need to stay warm and safe in their homes.”
The program, according to the release, is run in addition to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides discount rates to those residents earning 60% or less of the state’s median income.
The attorney general’s program, according to the release, is designed to reach those families earning 60% to 80% of the state’s median income and are ineligible for LIHEAP.
The state’s program, according to the release, will assist families at a time when higher prices have been driven by volatile fossil fuel costs, winter has been harsh, and the COVID-19 pandemic has lingered.
The funding, according to the release, will be distributed to state agencies, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations who will then pass the funds on to needy Massachusetts families. The program will also assist subsidized home heating costs along with special assistance to customers filling out applications to access existing heating programs.
According to the release, the program will benefit those using gas, electric, oil, and propane for heating. More than 400,000 residents are already receiving low-income discount rates on electric and gas bills, and more customers sign up each week.
The new program, according to the release, is funded through a settlement with Starion Energy that was brokered in September 2020. The company agreed to a $10 million deal after the state Superior Court ruled the company used deceptive sales tactics and falsely promised customers lower bills with their company.
“Now more than ever, our families are facing painful decisions between paying their rent, heating their homes, and feeding their families,” Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa, said in the release. “We have a duty to help our neighbors find safety and stability in their homes, and that includes keeping the heat on.”
The grant program is open and runs through June 15, 2024, benefiting 22 organizations around the state.