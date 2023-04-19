(The Center Square) – Climate resiliency is the focus of a new program in Massachusetts.
The Climate Resiliency Program was launched Wednesday, Gov. Maura Healey said, that will allow cities and towns to update and put their climate resiliency plans in place. The Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program provides municipalities with the funding and support to identify climate hazards, design strategies for resiliency, and implement risks to climate change.
“The climate crisis is one of our greatest challenges, but there is enormous opportunity in our response,” the rookie Democratic governor said in a statement. “We have the science, data, tools, and commitment to help communities understand how climate change impacts them and take action to advance resiliency and preparedness. With the next phase of the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Program, we will harness the incredible resources at our disposal and bring people together to protect our environment, grow our economy and build a more resilient future.”
The program, according to a release, will give guidance to those communities whose residents are most impacted by climate change while at the same time providing innovative training on best practices, equity, and environmental justice.
According to the release, municipalities would be eligible to receive technical assistance and $50,000 in guaranteed funding to develop and implement climate change mitigation projects.
“As we transition to clean energy, we also need strong protections against the climate impacts already burdening our residents,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. “We are excited to keep growing and evolving this program to meet the needs of our communities while achieving our climate goals.”
According to a release, the program will include a web tool named Guides for Equitable and Actionable Resilience, which is slated to launch in the coming weeks. Using data explorations, case studies, and critical actions, the site will focus on housing and public health.
A maximum of 40 communities will receive funding, five in each of the state’s regions that will participate in the two-year program. The communities will then hire vendors who have skills in climate mitigation.
Applications are open through May 4.