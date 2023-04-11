(The Center Square) – Providing tax relief to residents is the focus of a new plan put forth by House leadership in the Massachusetts Legislature.
House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy, on Tuesday morning released legislation that would include $654 million in tax relief in fiscal year 2024 and an additional $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2026 and beyond in an attempt to make Massachusetts more competitive with other states.
The bill, which will be up for consideration with the House of Representatives on Thursday, would call for granting financial relief through the Child and Dependent Tax Credit; Estate Tax; Senior Circuit Breaker Tax; Rental Deduction Cap; Short-Term Capital Gains Tax; Single Sales Factor Apportionment, Earned Income Tax Credit; and additional tax reforms.
“This tax relief package strikes the critically important balance of providing permanent financial relief to residents and businesses across Massachusetts, without compromising the long-term fiscal security of the commonwealth,” Mariano said in a statement. “I’m confident that this tax reform legislation will help to make Massachusetts more affordable for all residents, while also helping to make the commonwealth more competitive with other states.”
Under the bill, the Child Care Expenses Credit would be combined with the Dependent Member of Household Credit to establish a $600 credit per dependent and eliminate the current cap structure. If enacted, the proposal would feature a three-year phase-in to be fully implemented by fiscal year 2027. The credit would start at $310 per dependent in 2024, $455 in 2025, and reach $600 in 2026, and $616 in 2027.
The first year of implementing the changes would impact more than 700,000 families.
Under the Estate Tax, according to a release, the tax threshold would be raised to $2 million from $1 million while also eliminating the cliff effect that taxes the value of an estate beyond $2 million, and cost $231 million per year. The Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit would be increased to $2,400 from $1,200 and would cost $60 million each year.
Christopher Carlozzzi, state director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses in Massachusetts, said that small businesses were "disappointed" that House leadership has opted to make the state less competitive by proposing a reduction to Gov. Maura Healey's proposed estate tax exemption.
“Massachusetts needs to take more of a dramatic approach to improve competitiveness," Carlozzi said in a statement. "We are the only state in the nation to raise income taxes in 2023 after ending our long-term flat tax status. Additionally, lawmakers should refrain from modifying the state’s 62F law. Small businesses need to continue to receive their fair share: a proportional tax refund to reinvest in their operations to encourage job creation and boost economic growth.”
The proposed bill, according to a release, would increase the Rental Deduction Cap to $4,000 from $3,000 and would impact 881,000 state residents at a cost of $40 million each year.
According to a release, the Short-Term Capital Gains Tax would be lowered to 5% and phased in over two years and costs $130 million annually. The Single Sales Factor Apportionment would focus on receipts, and would match 39 other states, and cost $79 million each year.
The Earned Income Tax Credit, according to a release, would increase to 40% from 30% while impacting 396,000 taxpayers earning less than $57,000 at a cost of $91 million per year.