(The Center Square) – As Massachusetts takes steps toward minimizing the presence of PFAS chemicals in the environment, a recently introduced bill offering protections to farmers is under review.
The Legislature's Joint Committee on Agriculture on Monday took testimony on and companion legislation in Senate Bill 39. As drafted, the bill would establish an Agricultural PFAS Relief Fund for farmers contending with soil containing high chemical traces.
PFAS – or as it more technically is known, per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances – is man-made and is noted for its inability to break down upon disposal. PFAS chemicals have been used in such disparate products as nonstick cookware, children's toys, and firefighting foams.
While PFAS has long been prevalent in products, studies in more recent years have linked heavy exposure to such conditions as kidney cancer and thyroid disease.
Because PFAS does not fully degrade, the chemical also has been found in waterways and soils.
HB 101 and SB 39 contain several provisions, including the creation of the fund, which would be used "exclusively to assist farmers in the commonwealth who have suffered losses or incurred costs resulting from standard agricultural practices."
While there is support within Massachusetts' farming community for many components of the bills, speakers at Monday's hearing implored lawmakers to keep them involved in general conversations about PFAS regulations.
"We just have to be careful that we don't let emotions get in front of the science," said Brian Wick, executive director of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers' Association. "That's been our position. We don't have a lot of background at this table, but we certainly want to be at this time and want to be a part of the solution and not the problem."
Winton Pitcoff, executive director of the nonprofit Massachusetts Food System Collaborative, said the state's farmers and growers are willing to adapt to new research and techniques.
"We're learning more every day – literally – particularly about the challenges, as they relate to farming and food production," Pitcoff said. "We need more research, we need more education, and we need to be prepared to support farmers and understand the risks in addressing them, where that's needed. The good news is Massachusetts farmers are out in front on these sorts of issues."
Laura Spark, senior policy advocate with Clean Water Action, spoke to HB 101 and SB 39. Spark also spoke favorably on the legislation but pressed state officials to continue monitoring and testing PFAS levels.
"In our state, we don't really know how contaminated our farms might be or might not be," Spark said. "I think this bill sort of takes a middle-of-the-road approach by saying, 'Let's test and find out before we make things worse.'"
While there has been widespread support within Massachusetts for tackling PFAS contamination, testifiers at Monday's hearing said widespread cooperation at all levels of government would be pivotal.
"What's particularly vital to recognize is this is not an issue confined to our state borders," Pitcoff said. "It's a national and global challenge, and, as such, it needs federal guidance that doesn't unfairly burden one state's farmers over another."