(The Center Square) – Massachusetts’ supplemental budget is now law.
Gov. Maura Healey signed the $389 million fiscal year 2023 pact late Wednesday afternoon, signaling investments for shelters, food security and child care. The document also extends a host of pandemic-era programs and policies.
The investments, according to a release, will send critical and timely resources to family shelter systems to meet rising demand and ensure the state will continue to offer free school meals through the end of the academic year.
“I’m proud that the first major bill signed into law by our administration dedicates crucial resources to help Massachusetts families access safe and secure housing, keep food on the table, and pay for child care,” Healey said in a statement. “Additionally, this bill supports our health care workforce, crucial housing, and economic development programs like MassWorks, and our efforts to compete for federal funding.”
According to a release, the budget will send $68 million for Commonwealth Cares for Children grants that are designed to give stability to child care providers through the end of the fiscal year, while at the same time using $130 million to create a program for exiting residents from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“This funding will not only ensure that our shelters and other food security safety net programs can meet the demand of vulnerable residents but also puts Massachusetts in a strong position to compete for federal dollars that will benefit communities across the commonwealth,” Secretary for Administration and Finance Matthew J. Gorzkowicz said in a statement.
The fiscal pact, according to a release, includes more than $740 million in borrowing to prevent interruptions in core state capital initiatives supporting housing and economic development. The move will help Massachusetts remain competitive in pursuing federal grants.
Funding will be directed, according to the release, to MassWorks for $400 million; $104 million for the Clean Water Trust; and $125 million in matching grants to compete for federal funding that is available through the CHIPS and Science Act.
The supplemental budget, according to the release, will invest $85 million into the Emergency Assistance Family Shelters to address homelessness and those immigrants and refugees who are facing homelessness. Another $21.9 million will support schools through the end of the year by placing children into school.
More than 630,000 residents will face the ending of the enhanced federal COVID-19 benefit by initializing $130 million for a SNAP allotment that is equal to 40% of the previous allotment of federal benefits for three months.