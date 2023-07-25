(The Center Square) – Nearly $2 billion was generated in Massachusetts’ tourism sector last year.
The Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism said Tuesday that $24.2 billion in spending took place in the Bay State as it released its 2022 economic impact on the industry. The state had 21 million domestic and international travelers who generated $1.9 billion in tax revenue that will be distributed to cities, towns, and the state, supporting 131,200 jobs.
“Tourism plays such an important role in our state’s economic vision, and we’re excited to see the industry had a positive impact in 2022, generating thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in spending,” Executive Office of Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao said in a statement. “We look forward to building on this success in the year ahead and continuing to make Massachusetts a year-round destination for travelers across the globe.”
According to a release, in 2022, visitor spending in the state grew to $22 billion, which exceeded the prepandemic total of $20.8 billion. International travelers spent $2.2 billion in Massachusetts in 2022, compared to $4 billion in 2019, as international travel is still rebounding from the pandemic.
Through May of this year, $1.5 billion has been generated in the state’s lodging industry, which is 18% higher than in 2022.
“Our success in positioning Massachusetts as an iconic destination for visitors is based on our vibrant partnership with our 16 regional tourism councils, cultural and historical destinations, lodging and dining venues, and outdoor and sports facilities,” Executive Director Kate Fox said in a statement.
According to a release, the office culled data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, TravelTrak America, Tien Tian LLC, Massachusetts Department of Revenue, and Smith Travel Research.