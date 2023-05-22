(The Center Square) – Rural affairs will be the focus of a new position on Gov. Maura Healey’s staff.
Sen. Anne Gobi, D-Worcester, has been named director of a Rural Affairs in the Executive Office of Economic Development. In the position, Gobi will advocate for rural communities, Healey said Monday, to support economic development and growth in rural areas of the state.
“We are building an economy that benefits all communities, businesses, and people in Massachusetts, particular those that are too often overlooked and underrepresented like rural and small towns,” Healey said in a statement. “Senator Gobi’s fierce advocacy of rural equity, agricultural and small businesses, and conservation initiatives makes her the ideal candidate to help our rural towns across the state succeed.”
The position, which carries a salary of $117,000, was created by the Healey administration, according to a release, and will feature Gobi as a dedicated advocate and ombudsman who will grow economic development in rural communities. Gobi, who will give up her seat in the Senate and net a raise from the $70,537 it pays, will also ensure that the needs of rural and regional economies are contained in the overall economic development plan created by the department.
Gobi was elected to the House of Representatives in 2001 and became a state senator in 2014. She has been serving as chairwoman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, co-chairwoman of the Commission on 21st Century Farming, and vice chairwoman of the Higher Education Committee. Her term was scheduled to end in January 2025.
The interim vacancy doesn't impact majority in the chamber; Democrats outnumber Republicans 37-3.
“While I will miss the Legislature, I look forward to continuing to work for the needs of small towns throughout the commonwealth as their advocate in state government,” Gobi said in a statement.
According to a release, Gobi will start in the position on June 5. She will work with the office’s economic foundations team and will review all state grant opportunities to ensure there are no barriers for small towns.
According to a release, the position was created on March 1 through Gov. Healey’s Article 87 legislation.
According to Debra O’Malley, a spokesperson in Secretary of State William Galvin’s office, Gobi, as a senator, can only be replaced by a special election. The Senate would be responsible for adopting an order for the special election at the date it will be held. Gobi’s term as senator was set to expire in January 2025.