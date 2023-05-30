(The Center Square) – New Hampshire has leapfrogged Massachusetts in a new report focusing on property taxes, with one public policy group calling out the state’s top elected officials.
Tax Foundation released its new study, “Ranking Property Taxes on the 2023 State Business Tax Climate,” which illustrates Massachusetts ranking 46th in the country, three spots behind New Hampshire, traditionally where some Massachusetts residents have moved to in recent years due to lower tax burdens.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said the Granite State has surpassed Massachusetts for the first time in the rankings.
“Conventional wisdom for many in Massachusetts has always been that New Hampshire’s lack of any income or sales tax created a situation where local property taxes were oppressively high compared to ours here in the commonwealth,” Paul D. Craney, spokesman for MassFiscal, said in a statement. “This latest report shows that’s no longer the case. Now Massachusetts residents can boast that they have a higher income tax, a higher sales tax, and higher property taxes.”
While New Hampshire increased its score by four spots, coming in at 43, Massachusetts came in at 46th in the nation. The public policy group said “recent reports” have shown “levels of outmigration of people and wealth” that have moved to New Hampshire or Florida.
“The perception of New Hampshire’s property taxes being outrageous compared to ours has always been one of the few things counting against it as far as competitiveness,” Craney said in a statement. “The Tax Foundation’s report demonstrates that to be untrue. In almost every category, New Hampshire is now more competitive."
He said Gov. Maura Healey, Senate President Karen Spilka, and House Speaker Ronald Mariano "need to start taking this threat to the economic wellbeing of our state seriously.”
Massachusetts ranked 46th in this year’s edition, the same as the previous two years. Meanwhile, New Hampshire ranked 43rd, improving from 47th.
The Bay State ranked 45th in 2020.
MassFiscal said that with the new ranking, Massachusetts is “treading down a dangerous path.”
“We’ve taken our economic competitiveness for granted, and we’ve already begun to feel the negative consequences of that,” Craney said. “Hundreds of thousands have already left over the last year or two, and they’ve taken their wealth with them. The April tax shortfall we saw happened for a reason. If we’re going to stop this trend before it becomes irreversible, state leaders need to take bold action.
“We should be seeing them propose major, broad-based tax cuts. Unfortunately, it doesn’t even look like House and Senate leaders can put aside their differences enough to pass the already modest tax reform bill they proposed earlier this year.”
Tax Foundation said property taxes matter because businesses own real property, and the tax rates on commercial property are typically higher than on residential property. Property taxes are one of the biggest tax burdens businesses face, on top of utilities, machinery, and equipment.
According to the report, the states with the best business property tax scores are in Indiana, New Mexico, Idaho, Delaware, and Nevada. The worst conditions in the report are Connecticut, New York, Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, the District of Columbia, and Massachusetts.