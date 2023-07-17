(The Center Square) – New investments in workforce development are being directed at eliminating barriers to employment in Massachusetts.
The new Sen. Kenneth J. Donnelly Workforce Success Grants is providing $3.5 million across Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey said, that will be used to increase access to good-paying jobs for residents who are facing barriers to employment and improve the state’s competitiveness by increasing worker skills and productivity.
“These grants will connect Massachusetts residents who typically face higher barriers to obtaining employment with the vital training and skills they need to create a meaningful career pathway while also helping to ensure that employers have access to the skilled talent they need,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “Making the match between skills training and labor demand is critical for supporting our workers, employers, economy and competitiveness.”
According to a release, the announcement was made at the Greater Lawrence Technical School. It will use $369,000 for training and placement services for 48 unemployed and underemployed individuals in medical assistance jobs through a partnership with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and Beth Israel Lahey Health.
The grants, according to a release, are being funded through the Workforce Competitiveness Trust Fund and are being distributed through the Commonwealth Corporation. Funding will be used to eliminate barriers, including formal schooling, language, or a previous entanglement with the criminal justice system.
“These partnerships will help create life-changing opportunities for Massachusetts job-seekers and play a critical role in bridging the skills gap while addressing the needs of both workers and employers in the commonwealth,” Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones said in a statement.
Funding, according to the release, will be directed at seven initiatives that will create and install employer-responsive programming that would put employees in subsidized employment in specific occupations.
According to a release, Health and Home Care Training of New England will receive $350,000 to train and place 50 individuals into certified nursing assistant and home health aide positions through a partnership with St. Joseph’s Manor, Wingate Healthcare, and On-Call Staffing.
According to a release, the Catholic Charitable Bureau of the Archdiocese of Boston will receive $1 million. The organization will train and place 156 individuals in nursing assistant and home health aide positions at Mass General Brigham, Boston Children’s Hospital, and Signature Healthcare.
According to a release, the Massachusetts Restaurant Association Education Foundation will see $250,000 to train and place 50 individuals in various food service and hospitality partners. Brady’s Restaurant, Turners Seafood Corp., Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Nuestra, and Viscariello Hospitality are joining in the effort.