(The Center Square) – Massachusetts is the biggest loser in New England for tax revenue collections in the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.
The Bay State had a 31.2% drop in revenue collections in April with $4.78 billion filling the state’s coffers. Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine came in above revenue estimates; Rhode Island and Connecticut experienced a slight drop.
Massachusetts’s revenue collections for April were $1.45 billion below the benchmark set earlier in the year, according to the Department of Revenue in its latest monthly report.
“The decrease in April collections in comparison to April 2022 is primarily driven by a decrease in non-withholding income tax,” Geoffrey Snyder, commissioner of the Department of Revenue, said in a statement. “The decline in non-withholding income tax is mostly attributable to a decrease in capital gain tax collections and an increase in PTE members applying credits to reduce their tax payments.”
April, historically, according to a release, has been the month with the highest amount of collection, ranking first in eight of the last 10 years.
In Vermont, for March, according to a release, the state is experiencing a 0.3% increase in tax revenue collections for the general, transportation, and education funds with $241.6 million generated. Vermont had its sixth consecutive month of revenue above expectations.
New Hampshire came in $38.5 billion above expectations for the year and took in $1.78 billion, and Rhode Island experienced a 1.6% drop in revenue. The Ocean State culled $55.8 million through fiscal year 2023.
Maine is surpassing general fund revenues by 42% with $107.6 million brought in during the fiscal year and is ahead of the game with $185.4 million, or a 5.3% increase.
Connecticut, meanwhile, had $2.45 billion collected during March, which is a $90 million drop, or 3.6% loss, of $2.54 billion collected.
However, for the fiscal year to date the state has collected $15.25 billion, a 0.1% increase over last year’s $15.22 billion at the same point.