(The Center Square) – Providing funding for education, cities and towns is enclosed in the latest Massachusetts budget proposal.
Freshman Democratic Gov. Maura Healey said Thursday her administration’s fiscal year 2024 budget will include fully funding the Student Opportunity Act, historic investments in local aid, and $6.58 billion in funding for Chapter 70 education initiatives.
The proposed fiscal document also would send another $1.26 billion in unrestricted general government aid. Overall, House Bill 1, if enacted, would fund almost $8.4 billion in local aid, which would be a $635 million increase over the previous year.
“The Student Opportunity Act calls for a historic investment in our schools, our students, our educators and their futures,” Healey said in a statement. “Additionally, these funds will help cities and towns support their first responders, public works, youth violence prevention programs, housing production, cybersecurity and more.”
According to the release, the funding for the Student Opportunity Act meets the plan for the third-year phase-in of the six-year plan featuring an investment of $6.58 billion for Chapter 70 education. The investment is 9.8% more than the current fiscal year allocation.
“The Healey-Driscoll administration is committed to making a down payment on Massachusetts’ future by investing in our cities, towns and our students, including historic levels of funding for school districts around the state,” Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew J. Gorzkowicz said in a statement. “A strong partnership between state and local government is essential to building the types of vibrant communities that our residents deserve.”
The fiscal document, if enacted, would also fund the Special Education Circuit Breaker at $503 million to support a phase-in of out-of-district transportation costs for special education students in the form of a reimbursement expense.
According to the release, the document would also place $243 million into charter school reimbursements and add $25.5 million to school transportation accounts to address inflation. The document also placed $28.67 million into a fund for homeless student transportation costs under the McKinney-Vento Act.