(The Center Square) – The Massachusetts Legislature is sending the $388.6 million supplemental budget to the governor’s office.
The Legislature late Thursday gave its stamp of approval on the fiscal year 2023 financial document submitted by freshman Democratic Gov. Maura Healey. The spending plan will work to extend pandemic-era measures while authorizing public works bonding that will support Massachusetts’ cities and towns.
“This supplemental budget ensures that our commonwealth continues to support the most vulnerable among us while also building on the lessons we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Senate President Karen E. Spilka, D-Ashland, said in a release.
The document, according to a release, will trim housing instability, support economic development, and fund services for immigrants and refugees.
In addition, the fiscal pact calls for $740.3 million in bonds that would support clean water initiatives and various public works projects.
House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, D-Quincy, said the budget would fund free school lunches, and provide financial support to homeless shelters while extending Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“In partnership with the House, the Legislature has taken the necessary steps to keep the economy of the commonwealth on a firm footing as we continue to emerge from the pandemic,” Sen. Michael J. Rodrigues, D-Westport, said in a statement. He is chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. “The passage of this supplemental budget utilizes robust tax revenues to its fullest effect, making substantial investments in economic development, housing, education, and the social service safety net.”
According to a release, the bill would place $388.6 million in programs that serve the most vulnerable residents in the state. This includes $130 million for SNAP food assistance benefits; $68 million for early education stabilization grants; $65 million for free school meals; and $45 million for emergency shelter assistance.
The bill, according to the release, will place $740.3 million for capital expenditures that would support economic development projects around the state. The MassWorks Infrastructure Program gets $400 million in funding and another $125 million in state matching funds to be directed for federal grants.
Under the bill, $104 million will be placed in the Clean Water Trust Fund; $34 million for a property revitalization program; and $30 million for state matching funds to compete for federal broadband grants.
The bill also works to allow public corporations and nonprofits to hold certain meetings remotely; permanently allows notaries public to conduct business online; and extends outdoor dining services, and beer, wine, and cocktails to-go for a year.