(The Center Square) – A study of energy efficiency programs offered by the nation’s largest electric providers found, once again, the Bay State was leading the way.
The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy released its Utility Energy Efficiency Scorecard last week. The report evaluated the country’s 50 largest providers by sales volume and three others involved in prior reports, and two Massachusetts utilities found themselves at the top of the list.
Eversource Massachusetts finished at the top of the list for the third consecutive time. It received 85 out of a possible 100 points, 4.5 points more than National Grid Massachusetts, which tied for second with Pacific Gas & Electric. The study also found Eversource Massachusetts’ score was 29.5 points higher than providers ranked 10th nationally.
“This gap indicates significant opportunity for improvement even among the top performers,” the report stated.
The scorecard rates utilities on the programs they offer, how those programs perform and supports equity by making efficiency initiatives available to low-income customers.
The equity category was added to this year’s scorecard, which was previously released in 2017 and 2020.
Eversource Vice President for Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility Tilak Subrahmanian said the company embraces its role to educate the community on ways they can be more efficient in their usage.
“We consider it a privilege to be tasked with driving decarbonization of buildings, one of the largest sources of emissions in our region,” Subrahmanian said. “Energy efficiency is the best way for our customers to get started on that journey, and we appreciate the support from our Regulators in setting the framework and funding for this.”
National Grid tied Eversource in the scorecard three years ago, earning 92% of the available points.
This year, ACEEE noted National Grid was second nationally and led the northeast in electric savings attained as a percentage of sales. The organization said both Massachusetts utility companies benefitted from the state’s commitment to promote efficiency.
“The state’s 2021 climate legislation, An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy, spurred further climate-forward program improvements by establishing (greenhouse gas) reduction targets for three-year utility efficiency plans and directing increased investments toward heat pumps and home energy retrofits,” the report stated.
Only one other New England provider made the top 10 list. Eversource Connecticut finished No. 8.