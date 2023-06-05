(The Center Square) – Expanding nutrition learning opportunities for Massachusetts students is the focus of a new investment.
Farming Reinforces Education and Student Health grants totaling $300,000 will be used to raise awareness of where food comes from and where it is grown, Gov. Maura Healey said Monday. The grants are being directed to school districts and child care centers across the state.
“Learning about food, how it’s produced, and where it comes from can positively impact students’ lifelong health,” the Democratic governor said in a statement.
According to a release, the state-funded competitive grant dollars are housed within the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which consulted with the Department of Early Education and Care. The funding can be used for kitchen equipment, training kitchen staff, training educators, and other staff on how the feature food lessons in the curricula. Also, funding can be used for infrastructure and other programs, such as gardens, to help students learn.
Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler said the lessons students receive will help them through the rest of their years.
“By giving students the opportunity to learn about nutrition, where food comes from and how to prepare it, we are able to start them on a path toward lifelong health,” Tutwiler said in a statement. “These grants are a great opportunity to bring learning to life and allow even more Massachusetts students to get hands-on food education.”
Grant recipients include Bridge Boston Charter School, which will receive $45,688, and Dr. Franklin Perkins School in Lancaster, which will receive $38,544. In Brighton, Shaloh School Oholei Torah will receive $33,337, and Somerville Public Schools will receive $32,000.
“Nutrition isn’t only about what takes place in the cafeteria – Massachusetts students can benefit from learning about the entire food cycle,” Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a statement. “These grants can help bring this topic into school curriculum and offer hands-on learning opportunities, like the use of school gardens."