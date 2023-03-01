(The Center Square) — One public policy group in Massachusetts says Gov. Maura Healey's $55.5 billion fiscal year 2024 budget doesn't take economic warnings into consideration.
Earlier Wednesday, the Healey Administration filed the fiscal document that it claims will initialize historic investments pertaining to the climate, public education and workforce development.
"Our [fiscal year 2024] budget is what Massachusetts needs to meet this moment and build a strong economy, livable communities and a sustainable future," Healey said in a statement. "Combined with our tax relief proposal, we will set Massachusetts up for success by lowering costs, growing our competitiveness, and delivering on the promise of our people.
"Additionally, we are taking aggressive action to address our housing crisis by creating the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities led by a housing secretary who will coordinate across state government and with cities and towns to move us forward on our housing goals."
The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said the rookie governor's budget is 14% higher than the fiscal year 2022 budget under then-Gov. Charlie Baker. The group points at a Department of Revenue January announcement that the state is forecast to have a 5% shortfall in tax collections from the previous year.
Paul D. Craney, spokesman for MassFiscal Alliance, said that if the ratification of Question 1, which voters passed to institute a 4% tax on income over $1 million on top of the state's 5% flat-tax rate didn't scare away residents, then the proposed budget would.
"Gov. Healey had an opportunity to send a message through her budget that Massachusetts was committed to remaining competitive with states like New Hampshire," Craney said in a statement. "Instead, the only message Gov. Healey's budget is sending is 'Welcome to Big Government.' This budget doesn't include broad based tax cuts and tax eliminations that Massachusetts desperately needs to compete with states like New Hampshire and Florida. Instead, it explodes state spending, which seems to be rife with abuse by adding generously to payroll expenses, new bureaucracies, and giveaways."
Under Healey's proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, $1 billion in new spending for the Fair Share Amendment while at the same time investing in a new Education and Transportation funds to ensure tax revenue collections would be used exclusively in those two sectors, according to a release.
The budget, according to a release, would fully fund the Student Opportunity Act through "historic investments" in Chapter 70 and other local aid accounts. The funding would increase childcare slots, create a pathway to universal Pre-K, and expand opportunities for high school students to quality for early college and career programs.
The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, according to the release, would also receive funding to support hiring 1,000 additional workers and also electrify the state's bus fleet.
The fiscal document, according to a release, would also feature a comprehensive tax package with a total cost of $742 million that would be used to address affordability, equity, and competitiveness for families and employers who would potentially consider leaving the state.
The budget, according to a release, does not use any funding from the $6.93 billion Stabilization Fund, which would potentially grow to $8.96 billion over the course of fiscal year 2024.