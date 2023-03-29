(The Center Square) – Creating nearly 500 new affordable housing units across Massachusetts is the focus of new investments.
Massachusetts will spend $62 million of federal and state funds, Gov. Maura Healey said Wednesday, through the Permanent Supportive Housing Grant program to advance construction on 12 projects featuring new, affordable housing from Pittsfield to Cape Cod.
The created housing, according to a release, will construct more than 460 units that are being reserved for low-income housing. Another 317 units will be used for very low-income residents.
“Our administration is committed to ensuring that Massachusetts residents have access to safe, secure, and affordable housing,” Healey said in a statement. “We’re proud to support projects in every region of our state that are providing permanent supportive housing for families, seniors, veterans, young people, and people experiencing homelessness. This is the type of housing production that we want to drive in communities across the state to lower costs and address our housing crisis.”
The housing, according to a release, will include targeted supportive services such as case management, job training, child care, and health and support services. Other aspects of the housing creation will address chronically homeless individuals, adults with disabilities, families who are transitioning from homelessness, vulnerable youth, and low-income seniors.
“Our older adults deserve to retire and live where they already call home, and these three projects will help our beloved community members stay in Boston,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.
The funding, according to a release, utilizes American Rescue Plan Act funding along with federal and state housing tax credits. The credits will place another $74 million in equity for the projects.
Among the awards, Hebrew SeniorLife which will construct housing for seniors in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood at Hamilton at Mount Everett. The housing will be 36 units for low-income seniors and 16 other units for very low-income seniors.
A combined renovation and new construction project, according to a release, at 60 Wells Street will be performed by nonprofit Clinical Support Options. The project will renovate and expand a state-funded homeless shelter to 40 beds from 30, along with constructing a new three-story addition for 36 new studio apartments for the homeless.