(The Center Square) – A new study shows Massachusetts has the seventh-highest marginal tax rate in the country.
The Tax Foundation’s new study, “State Individual Income Tax Rates and Brackets for 2023,” places Massachusetts at the top of the New England states for having a 9% marginal state income tax rate. The state features a graduated income tax with a 5% flat-tax on all income and then an additional 4% for income beyond $1 million, known as the millionaire’s tax. The tax was ratified by voters in November via Question 1.
The study shows a decline for Massachusetts in its ranking as it joined California, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C. as the only jurisdictions placing a separate tax on income beyond $1 million.
One public policy group says the state has lost “its economic competitive edge.” Not only is it the highest rank in New England, Massachusetts is in the top 10 in the country.
“Despite this setback, some Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing forward with ways to add more taxes such as penalizing couples when they file their taxes as married,” Paul D. Craney, spokesman for Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said in a statement.
Key findings in the report illustrate that most states relied on state tax collections for roughly 40% of revenue in fiscal year 2020, which was the last year there is data on record.
According to the study, income tax in the Bay State features a $4,400 exemption for single filers, $8,800 for joint filers, and $1,000 for each dependent, in addition to the two tax brackets.
MassFiscal also renewed its calls for rookie Democratic Gov. Maura Healey to make true on campaign promises of tax cuts.
“Gov. Maura Healey made a campaign promise to cut taxes, and for the sake of our state’s economic competitiveness, the governor should cut the state income tax rate,” Craney said in a statement. “Being the highest in New England and among the highest in the country will only drive out more taxpayers unless broad tax cuts are adopted.
“The taxpayers of Massachusetts desperately need their governor to fulfil her campaign promise and cut taxes to benefit all Massachusetts taxpayers.”