(The Center Square) – Massachusetts municipalities are set to receive $375 million in funding and reimbursements for infrastructure and transportation projects.
Gov. Maura Healey signed the Chapter 90 conference committee bill Friday. The commonwealth will allocate a portion of the funds to the 351 municipalities for capital improvements.
A large chunk of the funding, $200 million, is earmarked to reimburse cities and towns for constructing, reconstructing and maintaining public roads and bridges. Another significant portion of the funding will be dedicated to supporting mass transit projects – including improving access to commuter rail stations, expanding bus transit, and assisting municipalities and regional transit authorities transition to zero-emission vehicles.
The governor says the projects are essential to supporting economic development in communities. “This Chapter 90 bill will deliver funds straight to municipalities to support projects that we know are critical to their economic development, including bridge and road maintenance, public transit, electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, and pedestrian, cyclist and car safety,” Healey said.
MassDOT Secretary Gina Fiandaca credited the program for assisting in municipal planning projects aimed at designing multiple modes of transportation, including improving access for pedestrians and bikers.
“Within this funding, we’re able to provide cities and towns with resources to keep their roads and bridges in good repair,” said MassDOT Secretary Gina Fiandaca. "We’re also able to invest in multi-modal transportation options through grant programs like MassDOT’s Complete Streets program, which helps communities design streets that are accessible to all, whether residents are walking, biking, or traveling by car."
Local leaders from Amesbury highlighted projects connecting the Amesbury Riverwalk with a walking and biking trails in Salisbury and Newburyport as part of the Coastal Trail Network, which also received funding through the Mass Trails grant program.
In addition to the funding, MassDOT offers technical assistance to work with communities to identify transportation concerns and help develop solutions utilizing funds. The program operates to reimburse localities that are expected to pay expenses up-front for approved costs for projects.