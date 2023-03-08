(The Center Square) – One Massachusetts public policy group is applauding a move by the state auditor’s office to improve transparency in the Massachusetts Legislature.
State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s office announced it would be launching an audit of the state’s legislative body in an effort to increase transparency, accountability, and equity in state government.
The audit would be the first in 101 years, according to the auditor’s office, with the last coming in 1922.
“Historically, the Legislature has been a closed-door operation, where committee votes have been hidden from the general public, and legislation has been voted on in the dark of night,” DiZoglio said in a statement.
Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance said Wednesday morning it backed the move, as the state is the only one in the country where the executive, judiciary and legislative branches of state government are exempt from public record laws.
“By most accounts, we have possibly the least transparent state government in the country and it’s a commonly held belief that the Legislature is where transparency and good governance principles go to die,” Paul D. Craney, spokesman for the Alliance, said in a statement. “If Auditor DiZoglio is actually able to make good on her promise to audit the Legislature, it will be a welcomed check on the power of the most opaque state government in the country and a victory for the people of the commonwealth.”
The auditor said Massachusetts’ taxpayers deserve more than they are receiving from the body of elected officials.
“Taxpayers deserve more – they deserve the opportunity to weigh in on legislative, budgetary, and regulatory matters that are important to them,” DiZoglio said in a statement. “Everyone should have equitable and transparent access to information about all state-funded agencies, including the Legislature. Unfortunately, the Legislature has not been audited since 1922, while Massachusetts ranks as one of the least transparent and least accessible state governments in the nation.”
The auditor said her office will communicate information with the public once it is complete.
MassFiscal is also encouraging the state auditor to expand the scope of audits.
“Before taking office, Governor Healey pledged to do things differently and promised she would not exempt herself from the state public records laws like her predecessors,” Craney said in a statement. “When this was put to the test by members of the media earlier this year, she failed to deliver on that promise and exempted herself. As the auditor’s office continues to reassert its power of oversight, they should strongly consider auditing the governor’s office to see what exactly is so important that forced Governor Healey to completely renege on a campaign promise.”