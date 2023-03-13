(The Center Square) – Bolstered by a strong labor market, pandemic-era assistance and consumer spending, Massachusetts’ overall tax revenue in recent years has outperformed economic quarters leading up to the pandemic.
But a recent analysis indicates the trend might be slowing as the state undergoes changes to tax policy from last year’s graduated income tax amendment take hold.
Public policy organization Pew Charitable Trusts recently took the wraps off a 10-quarter economic analysis that compiled states’ tax revenue receipts from January 2020 to June 2022.
Mirroring a trend seen across most of the U.S., Massachusetts posted strong figures once the heaviest pandemic mitigations eased and federal resources assisted with financial recovery.
In the analysis, “State Tax Revenue Growth Approaches Possible Inflection Point,” researchers Justin Theal and Alexandre Fall with Pew Charitable Trusts said 32 states in June 2022 had “cumulative tax receipts since the pandemic’s start, adjusted for inflation, (that) were even higher than they would have been if pre-COVID growth trends had continued.”
According to their data, Theal and Fall indicated Massachusetts had been on a growth trend throughout much of 2021 and 2022 – particularly when compared to the fluctuations recorded in the lead-up to the pandemic.
At the beginning of 2020, Massachusetts had been trending downward from prior quarters in tax revenue receipts, according to the analysis.
Tax revenue receipts decreased 0.8% in January 2020, for instance, from the prior quarter and continued a sizable decline in conjunction with the abrupt COVID-19 shutdowns in the second quarter of 2020.
By the fourth quarter of 2020, the trend began reversing, ultimately peaking in the fourth quarter of 2021 with 18.1% tax revenue growth. Tax revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022 was 16.5%, followed by 12.9% in the second quarter.
“Nearly every state experienced tax revenue gains for the second year in a row in fiscal 2022, but annual growth rates slowed substantially compared with the record pace set in the previous fiscal year,” Theal and Fall said. “After adjusting for inflation, overall tax receipts rose 8.2% from July 2021 through June 2022, the budget year used by most states, compared with the same period a year earlier.”
The Massachusetts Department of Revenue noted the strong fiscal year 2022 revenue collections. In an August news release, the state agency announced total revenue for the 12-month budgetary period at $41.1 billion.
“Fiscal year 2022 revenue collections reflect unprecedented capital gains tax revenue, the temporary impact of PTE (pass-through entity) excise payments, current labor market conditions, and strength in retail sales,” DOR commissioner Geoffrey Snyder said in a statement.
In addition to a projected slowdown in Massachusetts’ tax revenue gains in recent years, some policy analysts have raised concerns about the impact the newly graduated income tax amendment could have on the state’s bottom line.