(The Center Square) – An August 2022 arbitrator ruling between the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and its union has been made public.
PioneerLegal, a public interest law firm, said Wednesday that following a seven-month legal battle, the organization has been granted access to the ruling that centered on a dispute between Carmen and the transportation entity and a “severely underfunded” retirement fund.
“I’m proud that our work allowed this important decision to become public,” PioneerLegal attorney John La Liberte said in a statement. “But it’s troubling that it would take more than seven months for a document that affects so many people to see the light of day.”
According to a release, the transportation authority’s retirement fund differs from the state retirement system in that employer and employee contributions and retirement age are negotiated between the two parties.
According to PioneerLegal, the transportation authority’s retirement fund has “been in free fall” in recent years. Pension costs in 2007 accounted for 9% of payroll. But, by 2021, according to a release, that had risen to 24%. However, despite the increase, the funded ratio fell from 75% in 2009 to just 54% in 2021, a reported $1.4 billion unfunded liability.
The release of the ruling, according to a release, began on Sept. 3 when PioneerLegal filed a public records request to the transportation authority for the decision, which was dated Aug. 26.
However, the transportation authority did not respond to the request by Sept. 23, which is required under the state’s public record laws.
According to a release, Carmen’s Union, on that date, challenged the arbitrator’s award with a lawsuit. Then, on Oct. 6, PioneerLegal appealed to the state’s supervisor of records to secure the ruling.
PioneerLegal, according to a release, that same day appealed to the state’s supervisor of records to obtain the ruling. However, the transportation authority said the award “was exempt from disclosure.”
A second appeal was filed on Oct. 25 by PioneerLegal, and the state’s supervisor of records “declined to opine” on the “substance of the matter,” according to a release.
PioneerLegal, on Dec. 15, filed its lawsuit in Superior Court to “compel the release of the award.” The case, according to a release, was dismissed on March 30.
In the decision, employees of the organization under the age of 60 with five or more years of service the age in which they could receive a full pension were raised to age 65. Plus, pensions were to be reduced by 6% each year before age 65, saving the organization more than $12 million annually.
“Sadly, this is a case where Massachusetts earned its reputation for government opacity,” Pioneer Institute Executive Director Jim Stergios said in a statement. “At a time when the MBTA faces declining ridership and growing deficits, taxpayers deserve to know about the additional threat the pension fund poses to the T’s fiscal stability.”
In the past, according to a release, employees who were hired before Dec. 6, 2012, regardless of age, were eligible to receive a full pension after 23 years of employment.