Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey declares a state of emergency Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 in Boston, citing the influx of migrants to the state in need of shelter. Healey said there are nearly 5,600 families or more than 20,000 individuals – many of whom are migrants -- currently living in state shelter across Massachusetts. That's up from around 3,100 families a year ago, about an 80 percent increase.