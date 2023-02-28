(The Center Square) – A recent educational study says Massachusetts’ Gateway Cities should embrace public charter schools.
Pioneer Institute recently released the results of its “Room to Grow: Study Identifies Opportunity for New Charter Schools in State’s Gateway Cities,” which shows there is a disproportionate number of municipalities that have room for charter public school growth.
The report illustrates that in 26 cities in the Bay State there is the capacity to add charter public schools that would fit under state caps and would then be a benefit due to low-performing district public schools.
“Turning this opportunity to benefit some of the neediest students and families in Massachusetts into reality would be helped by reforms to the charter school authorization process that would give parents more say and limit the impact of well-funded interest groups,” Dr. Cara Candal, author of the study, said in a statement.
Gateway Cities are defined by the Massachusetts Legislature as “mid-sized urban centers that anchor regional economies around the state,” according to a release.
The study reveals those three cities – Fall River, New Bedford and Worcester – would have room under the state’s caps, which limits the number of students who can attend a charter school. However, Fall River and New Bedford also have longer wait lists.
Worcester and Brockton, according to the study, have smaller lists and demand could be satisfied with a new charter school added in each city. However, Springfield, Lynn and Lawrence also feature rather big wait lists in combination with little to no room under state caps for students.
Dr. Candal, in the report, makes a series of recommendations aimed at improving educational opportunities throughout Massachusetts, including creating a charter school authorizing body outside the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
According to the report, the authorizer could be a university or independent charter school board and wouldn’t cater to other education stakeholders. That authorizer would “be able to pay less attention to policies” and would focus more on promoting “quality applications.”
The study’s author also recommended putting more substantial weight to charger waiting lists and parent demand in the application process. In addition, Dr. Crandal said contracting with neutral outside entities to assess claims that public charter schools perform financial harm to district schools from where it would attract students.
The study also shows that the majority of school districts in Gateway cities are performing in the bottom 10% in the state.